Irrfan Khan's Wife Shares Why He Avoided B'wood Parties, Praised Actress' Make-up Artist

Though parties are more or less halted due to COVID-19 and the restrictions, Bollywood has been synonymous with some lavish gatherings. It is common for one to see the who’s who of the film industry to turn up for the events, that often last till the wee hours. However, some celebrities prefer to avoid these parties and one of them was late actor Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan's wife Sutapa remembers him as fans marked his death anniversary

Irrfan’s death completed a year on Thursday and netizens honoured his legacy in different ways, by honouring his performances, sharing his pictures and more. His wife, writer and producer Sutapa Sikdar recalled his memories in an interview with Film Companion.

Sutapa shared that one of Irrfan’s best qualities was that he never pretended when he was angry or wanted to express his love. She was sure that when he said he loved her, he really meant it.

She stated that it was one of the reasons why he avoided parties because he could not make 'small talk' with people say ‘Oh wow! What a film!’ when he did not believe so.

Sutapa said that it was ‘integrity’ and not ‘snobbishness’, as he just could not do anything that he didn’t feel for. Another example of this was Irrfan should compliment any big actress’make-up artist about the actress looking pretty, Sutapa shared, and that it would not dawn on him to praise the actress.

Sutapa shared that this was one quality of his that she would miss the most, adding that people felt close to him as they did not see any ‘dishonesty’. She added that he never spoke on a ‘false note’ and that naturally translated into his performance.

Irrfan passed away after a two-year- battle with cancer in Mumbai on April 29, 2020. He was considered among the most talented actors of the film industry with a National Award for Paan Singh Tomar, and numerous critically acclaimed performances in films like Haasil, Maqbool, Hindi Medium, Piku, Talwar, among others.