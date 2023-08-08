Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar On His 'sex Appeal': He Wasn’t Your Typical...

Irrfan Khan, who was known for his unconventional roles in Hindi cinema, remains a treasured figure even after his death in 2020. The actor's wife Sutapa Sikdar was present at the launch of actor's book Irrfan: A Life In Movies In Delhi. During the event, she recently shed light on another intriguing facet of the late actor's personality that made him particularly appealing to many.

3 things you need to know

Irrfan Khan, 54, died from a rare form of cancer in April 2020.

Sutapa said that his Irrfan never conformed to the "tough and macho figure".

The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons.

Irrfan Khan's wife on his allure

At an event, Sutapa Sikdar revealed her perspective on what made the actor attractive to many. When questioned about the "sexy" man she was married to, Sutapa's response delved into Irrfan's unique qualities that set him apart. She noted that his sex appeal was rooted in his "delicate and fragile" nature and rather than conforming to the conventional definition of a "tough, macho figure" he remained true to himself.

She shared that the late actor's persona differed from the stereotypical "beat them up" kind of masculinity. Adding further, Sutapa said that Irrfan's appeal extended beyond his physical attributes and his respect for women played a significant role in it.

She emphasised that his respectful attitude towards women and his ability to understand them were qualities that endeared him to the opposite sex. "Except for a few women who think Dharmendra is the sexiest man, many women find it sexy when someone is sensible and understands them," she added.

Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies explores actor's journey

While many shared a unanimous opinion about Irrfan Khan's unique allure, Sutapa noted that the book Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies lacked a significant voice—Tabu's. The acclaimed actress, who shared a special on-screen chemistry with Irrfan in movies like The Namesake, Haider, and Maqbool, denied to speak about him, stating that her grief still remained a profound emotion.

The book Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies by Pan Macmillan India offers an engaging exploration of Irrfan's journey—from his beginnings at the National School of Drama to his illustrious career across film industries.