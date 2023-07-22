Irrfan Was Moved To Tears After Watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Scene From This Film

Irrfan was known for giving several moving performances on screen. Kabir Khan's New York is regarded as one of his most underrated films. In a new interview, the filmmaker recalled an incident that took place on the sets of the film. He revealed that Irrfan was moved to tears when he watched Nawazuddin Siddiqui performance in a scene.

New York starred Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead.

Irrfan Khan played the role of FBI Agent Roshan.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a small role in the film.

Irrfan Khan's reaction to Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Speaking to Humans of Cinema, Kabir opened up about filming Nawazuddin's scene in New York. He said that it was shot in one take that lasted nearly four minutes. The crew members were moved by the scene. Some of cried while others clapped. Irrfan soon arrived on the set. Following this, Kabir showed him the scene on the monitor.

"I remember Irrfan walking in half an hour later. He told me ‘everyone’s talking about Nawaz’s performance’. I took Irrfan to the monitor and I played it and as he was watching it, tears were streaming down Irrfan’s face. He asked ‘Where is Nawazuddin,' went upto him and hugged him," added the director.

Kabir Khan opens up on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's audition for New York

Kabir Khan also recalled casting Nawazuddin for the film. He said thew many people thought he had cast a real person in the role. He said that back then, casting directors were not as huge, and his assistants used to take the auditions.

"In all my career, I have only seen one audition,and that happens to be Nawazuddin's," he added

In case you didn't know, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Zilgai in New York. His character was arrested as a suspect after the 9/11 incident and tortured in custody. New York starred John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, and Neil Nitin Mukesh.