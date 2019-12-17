Is 6ix9ine Out Of Jail? Speculations Rife About His Release; Read Details

Daniel Hernandez is also known as 6ix9ine (six-nine) or Tekashi69. He is an American rapper and a songwriter. His musical career has been marked by an aggressive style of rapping, while his controversial public persona is often characterised by his distinctive rainbow-coloured hair, extensive tattoos, public feuds with fellow celebrities, and legal issues.

Last year, 6ix9ine was arrested for numerous racketeering, firearms, and drug charges. By February, he had pleaded guilty to almost nine charges. At that point, before he became a government informant he was facing a minimum sentence of 47 years in prison. 6ix9ine’s sentencing hearing date is occurring on December 18, Wednesday. Initially, his sentencing date was on January 24, 2020. There have been rumours that he will be released from jail on Wednesday, but that does not seem likely. Recently, there were new reports that, at the very least, the rapper would still face 37 years behind bars, a “mandatory minimum term of incarceration,” according to reports. If this were to happen, that means 6ix9ine would face 10 years less than the minimum sentence he was already given.

Back in September, 6ix9ine was testified against former associates Anthony “Harv” Ellison, Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, and former manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan. During his testimony, the social media star spoke about his involvement with the gang, as well as disclosed various other information ranging from Trippie Redd allegedly being a part of a gang which is called the Five-Nine Brims and Jim Jones being a member of Nine Trey to his kidnapping that took place last year in Brooklyn. Jordan has been sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment on one count of firearm possession during a crime and one count of firearm discharge during a crime. Ellison and Mack will be sentenced in February 2020.

Recently, a letter sent to the judge who will soon be sentencing 6ix9ine surfaced online. The letter finds the rapper apologising for his actions and reflecting on his life while he has been imprisoned.

