Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pregnant? Actor's Latest Public Appearance Spark Rumours

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most popular couples in the film industry. Apart from their ace acting skills, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are also known for their classy style with which they recently left their fans in awe. The duo was recently spotted at the airport as they arrived in Mumbai. The couple was accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya, who was seen holding her mom's hand while stepping out of the airport. While the fans were amazed to see the trio together in fashionable outfits at the airport, there were some fans who speculated about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pregnancy.

Fans speculate about Aishwarya Rai’s pregnancy after actor’s latest appearance

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at the airport along with their daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya donned a long black cardigan over a matching dress while her daughter Aaradhya was seen twinning with her in a black tracksuit over a white t-shirt. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan brought out his fashion A-game by donning a pink-coloured hoodie while completing his look with a pair of white shoes, a watch, and glasses.

While fans around them were thrilled to watch the celebrity couple, there were many fans who watched the video on social media and commented about how the actor looked pregnant. Some fans dropped questions into the comments asking whether she was pregnant while others questioned why was her hand constantly on her belly while walking out of the airport. Some fans also doubted her wearing loose-fitted clothes in order to hide her pregnancy. Watch the full video that sparked Aishwarya Rai's pregnancy rumours.

Celebrity couple on the work front

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film Dasvi and is now eyeing the upcoming films Gulab Jamun, Lefty, and Ghoomer. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai is all set to make her come back to the big screens after the 2018 film Fanney Khan. She will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Part One. The film will narrate the story of the Cholas. The actor will play a double role in the upcoming film.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb