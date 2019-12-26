Is Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav One Of The Best Critics Of The Actor's Work?

Akshay Kumar is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Good Newwz. The actor features in a lead role along with Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani. Akshay Kumar had a great year as the actor has four releases this year. This includes Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Kesari, and Good Newwz. Recently, Akshay Kumar, in an interview with a leading daily, spilled the beans about his son Aarav being a real critic to his movies.

Akshay Kumar talked about his son Aarav who watches his movies very keenly. He also said that he expresses whether he liked them or not. The actor mentioned that his 17-year old son gives a critic review of one word to his movies. His feedback is just whether he likes it or not. Akshay Kumar revealed that Aarav liked his movie, Mission Mangal. The actor also said that his son’s feedback for Housefull 4 was just one word: ‘okay’.

Also Read| 'Good Newwz' Promotions Brings Out Akshay Kumar's Cool Style

Akshay Kumar talked about his daughter watching his movies too. He said that Nitara is just 7 years old and she has not yet started watching her dad’s movies. He also mentioned that she is at an age where she is busy watching cartoons and is not aware of what her father does. The little girl is often clicked by paparazzi whenever she steps out with her parents.

Also Read| Good Newwz song 'Dil Na Jaaneya' by American pop singer Lauv and Rochak Kohli is out

Akshay said that he had explained to Nitara about why she was being clicked by paparazzi. He told her that it is good to give them pictures as they need to earn and run a family. He also mentioned that she understands the same and does not mind the paparazzi anymore.

Also Read| Akshay Kumar praises 'Good Newwz' co-star Kareena Kapoor

About the movie Good Newwz,

Good Newwz is a comedy entertainer directed by Raj Mehta. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. The movie would be releasing on December 27, 2019.

Also Read| Kiara Advani slays in a black button down pantsuit as she walks in for 'Good Newwz' event

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.