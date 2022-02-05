Is Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Walk Inspired By Anil Kapoor's Majnu Bhai? Fans Spot Similarities

Actor Allu Arjun's latest action flick Pushpa: The Rise started a number of trends on social media with its hard-hitting dialogues, addictive songs as well as the actor's rugged look as Pushpa Raj. One, in particular, was his peculiar walk that was creatively incorporated in the choreography of the song, Srivalli. The dance quickly caught traction on the internet as many celebrities, including cricketers Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina, David Warner, DJ Bravo and more, hopped on the Srivalli challenge.

It is not farfetched to say that Allu Arjun's unique walk in the Telugu film took the internet by storm. However, a new video that surfaced on the internet has caught the attention of netizens as many believed that the walk was inspired by one of the most memorable gangsters of Bollywood, Majnu Bhai from the 2007 film Welcome, expertly essayed by seasoned actor Anil Kapoor.

Was Pushpa's walk inspired by Majnu Bhai?

A Twitter handle by the name of Vikas Trivedi shared a mashup video of Allu Arjun's signature walk with Anil Kapoor's steezy walk from the film. He shared the video with the caption, ''No matter how fancy your walk is, Pushpa… you will not be able to match Majnu Bhai! @AnilKapoor aka Majnu bhai is the KING. (sic)'' Actor Anil Kapoor noticed the post and replied by writing, ''Thank you brother''

कितना भी मचक कर चल लो पुष्पा… मजनू भाई की बराबरी नहीं कर पाओगे! @AnilKapoor aka Majnu bhai is the KING. pic.twitter.com/q4wQ0hMzrF — Vikas Trivedi (@1vikastrivedi) January 30, 2022

Thank you brother 🙏 https://t.co/Bf9OrARQwh — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 1, 2022

Many netizens were quick to agree with the post as one fan wrote, ''Ekdum JHAKAAS!. In90s AK’s this walking style was hit among our friend circle. You still rock AK.. Stay Healthy & Keep entertaining us with your unique acting .. God Bless Bhai! (sic)''. A third netizen wrote, ''Majju bhai and Pushpa bhai both are best (sic)''

Majnu bhai super se bhi uper hai pic.twitter.com/fUx7stQiR8 — Vivek Chadar (@vivek_chadar) February 1, 2022

True..gmforst thing I also noticed in that movie is walk of anil Kapoor sir by pushpa — जय हो थाकि ओर भलो हो म्हाको❤❤ (@enjoybangokgoa) February 1, 2022

More on Pushpa: The Rise

The actioner was released in theatres worldwide on December 17 across five languages. The movie ended up emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year as it collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office. Moreover, the Hindi version of the movie entered the prestigious 100 crore club at the box office with Allu Arjun joining superstars Rajinikanth and Prabhas. The makers are currently gearing up for the highly anticipated sequel promising a bigger film to the fans.

