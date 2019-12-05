Bhumi Pednekar Pulls Off An Akshay Kumar With These Back-to-back Hits

Bhumi Pednekar is riding high on success, as the actor’s recent releases have managed to hit the right chords with the audience and critics. Bhumi Pednekar has delivered several successful films throughout her career, which have been accepted by critics and have also recorded decent numbers at the box office. Bhumi Pednekar has seen a significant rise in her career graph in the past few years with her stellar box office records. Just like Akshay Kumar, who has had 11 hits to his credit since 2016, with three films in 2019 itself – Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. Here is a list of performances delivered by Bhumi Pednekar which shows how she is now the 'female Akshay Kumar' of Bollywood.

Bala

Considered as one of Bhumi Pednekar’s finest performances, Bala chronicles the story of a professor and his struggles with premature baldness. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading roles, Bala released on November 7, 2019. As per recent box office reports, Bala has raked in a business of nearly ₹120 crores. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the movie also stars Jaaved Jafferi and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles.

Saand Ki Aankh

Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in the leading roles, Saand Ki Aankh chronicles the story of two sharpshooter octogenarians, who have nearly 700 medals under their belt. Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh did a business of ₹30.08 crores. Produced by Nidhi Parmar, Saand Ki Aankh released on October 25, 2019. Saand Ki Aankh marks Bhumi Pednekar’s first biopic in Bollywood.

Toilet-Ek Prem Katha

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading role, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha marks Bhumi’s second film in Bollywood. Toilet- Ek Prem Katha tells the story of a woman, who threatens to leave her husband unless he installs a toilet in their home. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie did a business of ₹133.45 crores. Toilet-Ek Prem Katha is also Bhumi Pednekar’s first 100-crore film in Bollywood.

