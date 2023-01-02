Is Boney Kapoor Remaking Tamil Rom-com 'Love Today'? Here's What He Said

Boney Kapoor hasn't bought the remake rights of the 2022 Tamil film 'Love Today,' according to his recent Tweet. Reports of the film producer acquiring the remake rights of the film have been surfacing on social media for the last few days.

It was speculated that 'Bhediya' actor Varun Dhawan will play the lead role in the film, while the actor's father and filmmaker David Dhawan will direct the Hindi remake.



Putting a full stop to all the confusion and rumours, Boney Kapoor, on his Twitter handle wrote: "Please note that I have NOT acquired the remake rights of Love Today. All such reports on social media are baseless and fake."

'Love Today,' directed by filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan, is a 2022 Tamil rom-com. The film, starring Pradeep Ranganathan (in his acting debut) and Ivana, is made with a budget of Rs 5 crore.

'Love Today' became a critical hit with a whopping Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office.

A verified user, on December 31, tweeted that Boney Kapoor will produce the Hindi version of the film.

Check out Boney Kapoor's tweet here:

Please note that I have NOT acquired the remake rights of Love Today. All such reports on social media are baseless and fake. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) January 2, 2023

Boney Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of the Tamil film 'Thunivu,' starring Ajith Kumar. The film marks the third collaboration between Boney Kapoor, filmmaker H Vinoth and actor Ajith Kumar.

The trio has previously collaborated on films like 'Nerkonda Paarvai' (2019) and 'Valimai' (2022).

Boney Kapoor's third project with the actor-filmmaker duo is all set to release on January 11.

Boney Kapoor, who is married twice, is the father of Arjun Kapoor, Anushula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Arjun and Anshula are the producer's children from his first wife Mona Shourie. Meanwhile, Janhvi and Khushi are Boney's children with his second wife Sridevi.

While Arjun and Janhvi are established Bollywood actors, Khushi Kapoor will be marking her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies,' also starring Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.