Is 'Gurgaon' Based On A True Story? Know All About The Crime Thriller Film

Gurgaon is a crime thriller that comprises family dynamics, greed violence, gender politics, discrimination, urban alienation and many more. The film tells the story of a family that is intertwined with the city of Gurgaon. There's a rebel in the house of ambition with a gory past and a greedy present. When he gets in a lot of trouble, so do people around him. What is the result of the chaos? and what kind of future is in store for this family? The 2017 film, Gurgaon, is now available on Netflix and Hotstar. Talking about the details of the film, fans wonder if Gurgaon is based on a true story? Read on to know more details about the series:

Is Gurgaon movie based on a true story?

The film Gurgaon is based on author Debeshi Gooptu’s book titled Gurgaon Diaries. The book of the author is a by-product of her 5-year blog on life in the Millennium City. This piece of fiction follows the journey of the writer in the city over the past 19 years, taking inspiration from incidences of real-life crime.

According to the Hindustan Times, the author said that 20 years ago, Gurgaon was a completely different city. Debeshi said that despite the fact that Gurgaon is a thriving economic hub, the increased speed of growth has generated a great deal of restlessness and unhappiness. She added that along with the race to do well, living in larger households, and driving larger cars, the rat race has led to mental distress and depression.

The director, Shanker Raman also told the portal that the crime is real. He added that it is something that is happening all around. The director also revealed that with the film, Gurgaon, he was interested in exploring crimes against women, and how deep does it go, and also from where does it come from. Raman added that if one wants to explore deeper into crimes against women, they will encounter a very harsh system of patriarchy. He went on to explain that if a woman wants to be independent, and create something on her own, then it would be seen as an odd thing.

Also read | Is Netflix's 'The Liberator' Based On A True Story? All About The CGI + Live-action Series

More about the Gurgaon real story

The film revolves around a man named Singh who is a prosperous real estate developer. His long-suffering wife has always stood by him, maybe not physically but emotionally, and she cannot be doubted at all. They had three children, and they never spoke about the hard work they had done in that big mansion. The film got a good response from fans and audience for the storyline and acting skills.

Also read | Is 'The Impossible' A True Story? Know All About The Story Behind This Naomi Watts Starrer

Also read | Harsh Goenka's Post On 'once-in-a-lifetime Kind Of People' Leaves Netizens Inspired

Also read | Jamie Foxx To Play A Vampire Hunter In The Netflix Film 'Day Shift'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.