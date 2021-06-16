'Is He Her Real Boyfriend': Rohit Roy Shares Old Pics From His First Ad With Sushmita Sen

Actor Rohit Roy recently took to Instagram and shared an old memory from his early days in the industry. The actor, who started his journey as a model, appeared on a commercial ad with Sushmita Sen after she won the Miss Universe pageant in 1994. The actor shared a collage of stills from the advertisement and made a revelation that soon after the ad people started asking if he was the actress's boyfriend in real life.

Rohit Roy shares an old anecdote of his first ad with Sushmita Sen

The advertisement was for a soap brand in which two stars looked stunning. While captioning the post, the actor shared his experience of working with Sushmita who had just returned to India after winning the pageant. "My first ever commercial with my darling Such ‘the amazing sen’, freshly back from the crowning! What times and what a commercial for #camay soaps! The often asked question in pre-release viewer reactions was... Is he her real boyfriend!!! Actor toh tab bhi solid tha boss (I was a solid actor then, too)! Love u @sushmitasen47."

'TV hero for us'

Reacting to the post, fans poured their love and appreciation for the actor and his good looks. One of the users wrote, “Not bad Rohit Naughty toh ab bhi solid hai boss.” Another chimed in and wrote, “Arey Solid Actor Swabhimaan se Aapke Fan Hain, do post some memories of that where you were the Tv Hero for us All.” A third die-heart fan of the actor wrote, “You resemble the young Chandler Bing!” Another echoed similar sentiments and commented, “She is an epitome of grace. Love Sushmita.”

Earlier, a throwback video of an 18-year-old Sushmita Sen preparing for her speech to be delivered at the United Nations went viral. In the video, the actress is seen talking about her preparation for the speech and the books she is reading for the same. She can be seen sitting on a desk and writing on a notepad wearing a green blazer. In another clip, she can be seen talking about her aspirations as an 18-year-old.

