Is Hrithik Roshan Teaming Up With Samantha Lockwood For A Film? Here's What We Know

After Tollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu signed her first Hollywood project, it seems that actor Hrithik Roshan has joined the bandwagon. The actor recently caught up with Hollywood star Samantha Lockwood which has left gossip mills running as people speculate about their new project.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared pictures from their meet while praising Hrithik’s acting prowess. A bunch of recent reports suggests that the actor is all set to make his Hollywood debut soon and fans are now wondering if international star Samantha Lockwood will be a part of it. For the unversed, Lockwood is a well-known American actor and model.

Are Hrithik Roshan and Samantha Lockwood teaming up for a film?

In one of the pictures posted by Lockwood, she and Hrithik can be seen striking a cool pose; the others show the two indulging in a deep conversation. Sharing the pictures, Samantha wrote, “Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii … superstar @hrithikroshan. (sic)”

In the pictures, Samantha can be seen wearing a colourful cotton shrug paired with a set of jet black pants while the WAR actor, on the other hand, has kept it simple with a well-fitting white shirt and a set of grey sweatpants. Take a look:

Samantha Lockwood says 'Mohenjo Daro' one of her favourites

Samantha Lockwood is best known for her work in action films like Shoot the Hero that has hit theatres in 2010. In the last few days, she has been papped at numerous locations in Mumbai indicating that she is working on something exciting here. Ever since the pictures were dropped, fans are coming up with theories of their own to understand Samantha’s recent pap videos and posts.

Apart from this, Samantha even shared her love for some of Hrithik’s famous films. She took to her Instagram stories and revealed that the actor’s films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Mohenjo Daro are two films that she adores the most. For Mohenjo Daro, she shared the poster and wrote, “One of my favourite Hrithik and Bollywood movies based on the true history of a place.” For Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, she wrote, “Another favourite from Zoya who also studied film in the States."

(Image: @samanthalockwood/Instagram)