Every now and then global sensation Priyanka Chopra is seen talking about the essence of her marriage with singer Nick Jonas. Starting from the wedding festivities to adapting each other’s cultures, the couple has been garnering much love on social media. Recently, Priyanka spoke about how she felt when she wore her mangalsutra for the first time after marrying American actor-singer, Nick Jonas.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a video where she can be seen interacting with designer Lucia Silvestri for a jewellery brand that has introduced a modern mangalsutra. The actor talked about wearing a mangalsutra as a married woman and how it accounts to be a pivotal jewellery piece for any woman post her marriage.

Priyanka Chopra recalls wearing mangalsutra for the first time

She said, “I remember when I wore mine for the first time… because we have grown with the idea of what it means. It was just a very special moment for me. At the same time, as a modern woman, I also understand the repercussions of what it means. Do I like the idea of wearing mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal? But at the same time, I am that generation that's sort of in the middle. Maintain tradition but know who you are and what you stand for. And we'll see what the next generation of girls might do differently.”

Adding, she mentioned how she is also trying to take traditions forward. “A conversation starter for sure. The beautiful understated @bulgari mangalsutra, designed with love and respect by @lucia_silvestri. Take traditions forward by knowing who and what you stand for… I’m trying and learning every day,” she wrote in her caption.

During the futile conversations, The Sky Is Pink actor also told the other person the reason behind the use of black beads in a mangalsutra. “The black is basically to ward off evil, to protect you,” she added. Priyanka had stepped out wearing a mangalsutra soon after her wedding with Nick in December 2018. The two had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaipur’s Umaid Bhawan and lives at their posh residence in Los Angeles. Priyanka often shares glimpses of how she continues to follow Indian tradition and culture even in the US.

IMAGE: Instagram/Bollywoodflash1/AP