Is Jeet Ki Zid Based On A True Story? Know All About Amit Sadh's Seven-part Series

ZEE5's original series Jeet Ki Zid, which started streaming on the platform from January 22, 2021, onwards, is receiving a positive response. Apart from the performance of the star cast, the story of the series has managed to charm the audience. While the series gave goosebumps to many, a section of viewers was curious to know more about it. The question - Is Jeet Ki Zid based on a true story? - became a frequently searched question in browsing history. Well, if you are also seeking an answer for it, here's a detailed explanation for you.

Is Jeet ki Zid based on a true story?

Well, the answer is yes. It is based on a true story. The official synopsis of the series, on ZEE5, read, "Based on a true story, the series is an inspiring tale of a soldier whose never give up attitude helps him overcome tough challenges and turn the impossible". The seven-part series unfolds the real-life story of Kargil war hero Major Deep Singh Senger, who was left wheelchair-bound after sustaining injuries during a mission.

Jeet Ki Zid story:

Since it is clear that the ZEE5 series is based on a true story, many of us, who haven't watched it yet, must be wondering what is the main plot of it. Well, the series gives a peek into recruitment, training, failures and several other moments in the life of Amit Sadh’s Major Senger. As Major Sengar struggles physically and mentally post his injury, his wife Jaya, his close friend Surya and his commanding officer Colonel Choudhary can be seen uplifting the former's spirit.

Jeet Ki Zid review:

As mentioned above, the seven-part series received a positive response from the audience and the critics alike. The series scored 8.3 points out of ten on its IMDb page. On the "user reviews" page, a handful of viewers have given ten out of ten ratings to the series.

Interestingly apart from Amit Sadh, it also Amrita Puri, and Sushant Singh while Aly Goni also played a pivotal character. Vishal Mangalorkar helmed the series. Meanwhile, it was produced under the production banners of Akash Chawla, Boney Kapoor, and Arunava Joy Sengupta.