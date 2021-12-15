Is John Abraham Removing Posts On IG A Promotional Stunt For 'Attack'? Here's The Truth

Bollywood star John Abraham recently made several headlines as he left his fans baffled after removing all his posts and profile picture from his Instagram handle. The actor already maintains a low profile on social media and does not share many posts on a daily basis. This sudden move came a few days ahead of his 49th birthday, with which he gained a lot of attention from his fans. While fans are wondering what happened to the Dhoom star, here is the truth.

John Abraham enjoys a massive Instagram following of over 9.7 million and follows only 108 accounts. The actor's instant move of removing all posts from Instagram created a buzz among his fans who also thought his account was hacked. For almost a day, fans were confused and many even created some hilarious memes on the same. As he removed all his posts, his reels and videos were there on his profile.

Why did John remove all posts on Instagram?

John Abraham recently returned to Instagram with a new post and story. The actor's first post has a brand new teaser of his upcoming movie Attack. It is now much clear that it was merely a publicity stunt and John Abraham was surely successful in catching everyone's attention.

John Abraham starter Attack's teaser

Taking to his social media handle, the actor recently unveiled the much-intriguing teaser of the upcoming superhero action drama Attack. The one minute 23 seconds teaser saw a common man turn into a super-soldier after experiencing a severe bomb blast. John Abraham's character undergoes some surgery which makes him a robotic super-soldier. Some ace action sequences follow as the voice in the background says, "You're ready to serve soldier." The teaser also features some glimpses of Jacqueline Fernandes and Rakul Preet Singh. As per the first glimpse of the film, Jacqueline Fernandes is touted to play John Abraham's love interest.

Sharing the teaser, John Abraham wrote, "Get ready to witness the making of India's first super-soldier!". He also unveiled that the film is set to hit the screens on January 28, 2022. The film is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, while Jayantilal Gada, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham are producing it.

