Is 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' Based On A True Story? Here's All You Need To Know

Ka Pae Ranasingam is a 2020 political drama starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh. The film was released on October 2, 2020. If you're wondering if Ka Pae Ranasingam is based on a true story, here’s everything you need to know.

Is Ka Pae Ranasingam based on a true story?

Ka Pae Ranasingam is inspired by real-life incidents of a woman named Airyanachi who chooses to stand against the system. The character in the movie is inspired by a real story set in the village of Ramanathapuram. The film tries to highlight several injustices faced by the people living in the village by the people who are paving their way towards industrial development.

Ka Pae Ranasingam plot

The film revolves around the land plight of farmers. In the movie, Vijay can be seen helping poor farmers in their fight against the industries that are using the lands of farmers for their expansion. The film also cleverly highlights some important topics like farmer’s plight in India and water shortage in Tamil Nadu. The movie starts with Ariyanachi getting ready for her daughter's ear piercing function. It is shown that her husband, Ranasingam lives in Dubai to support their family. Meanwhile, as the function is happening, Maayi (Ranasingam’s younger sister) learns that her brother died during a protest in Dubai. Later on, an incident catches the attention of the Prime Minister of India and he tries to stabilize the situation but in the end, the movie ends on a very tragic note.

Ka Pae Ranasingam cast and crew

Ka Pae Ranasingam is directed and written by P. Virumandi. The film stars actors like Bhavani Sre, Aishwarya Rajesh, Vijay Sethupathi, Arunraja Kamaraj, Hello Kandasamy, Munishkanth, Namo Narayana, Rangaraj Pandey, Vela Ramamoorthy, Mohan Ram, and Saravan Sakthi in crucial roles. Abhay S. Dutta, Kotapadi J. Rajesh, and Sumit S. Rajput are the producers of the film whereas N. E Ekabaram did the cinematography of the movie. The film is edited by Shivanandeeswaran and Arasan Ambeth Kumar did the set-up designing of the movie.

