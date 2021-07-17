Is Kartik Aaryan In For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Baiju Bawra' After Ranbir Kapoor's Exit?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious movie Baiju Bawra has been in the news, ever since it was announced. Actor Ranbir Kapoor was reportedly in talks to star in the movie but, has now backed out. After Ranbir Kapoor's exit from the movie, it is now being reported that Kartik Aaryan will be replacing Ranbir Kapoor in the movie.

Kartik Aaryan to replace Ranbir Kapoor in 'Baiju Bawra'?

As per reports by Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir Kapoor who made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was offered the script. The actor reportedly doesn't share a good rapport with the director and opted to back out of the movie, as he also had other big projects lined up. Ranbir reportedly did not have a great experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali during his debut movie Saawariya. Names like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn were associated with the movie but, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office sparking rumours of a possible collaboration. As per reports, Aaryan has been approached for the film Baiju Bawra, post Ranbir's exit from the project. While some reports also suggest that Kartik will be featuring in Bhansali's first-ever web series Heera Mandi.

The title of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie will be changed

Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in the movie Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The movie received backlash due to its name, Aaryan took to his Instagram and released a joint statement announcing that the makers will be changing the title of the movie. The statement read, "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in the action thriller movie Dhamaka. The movie is the remake of the 2014 South Korean movie The Terror Live. The actor is also set to star in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's hit Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Aaryan will also be seen in the comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2. The movie is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Image: PTI and Ranbir Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.