Is Kartik Aaryan Replacing Akshay Kumar In 'Housefull' Franchise? Actor Breaks Silence

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has been soaring at the box office since its premiere on the big screen. The film is the standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 film and fans hailed Kartik for his role in it. After the film became a success, rumours about the star replacing Akshay Kumar in the popular Housefull franchise became the talk of the town, and the actor has now broken his silence about the rumours.

Kartik Aaryan to replace Akshay Kumar in Housefull franchise?

Kartik Aaryan took to his Twitter account to slam the rumours about him reportedly taking over the Housefull franchise from Akshay Kumar after his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor requested individuals to ask him what his future career plans are before jumping to conclusions. He called the claims 'baseless' as he wrote, "Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai. Baseless." (Someone ask me directly what my next film is.)

Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai 😂😂

Baseless 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SFG3iSQpoj — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 31, 2022

Kartik Aaryan calls reports of hiking his fee 'baseless'

This is not the first time the actor has taken to his social media account to slam rumours about himself. Reports about the actor having doubled his fee after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took over the internet a few days ago. The actor did not let the rumours go on for too long and put an end to them as he posted a witty tweet online. He wrote. "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi. Baseless" (I have gotten a promotion in life, not an increment. Baseless.) This came after a publication claimed that the star doubled his fee to Rs 35-40 crore from his earlier charge of Rs 15-20 crore per film.

Promotion hua hai life mein

Increment nahi 😂

Baseless 🙏🏻 https://t.co/qQ3xFYREgr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 30, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection

The film has been breaking records ever since its premiere on the big screen. The film minted ₹ 30.64 cr on its second weekend after its release and has stood the test of time. It ranks second on the list of Bollywood films' earnings on the second weekend. In the first place is The Kashmir Files with ₹ 70.15 cr, followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was hailed by fans and critics alike and continued to soar at the box office.

