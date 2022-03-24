Is Ranbir Kapoor's Character In 'Animal' Similar To 'Kabir Singh'? Sandeep Vanga Reacts

The release of RRR is just around the corner and the makers of the film haven't left any stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Speaking of which, during a promotional event of the film, Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had a chat with RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli, as per Hindustan Times. During their interaction, the duo spoke about several things including Vanga's upcoming director Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up on Ranbir Kapoor's character

SS Rajamouli reportedly asked if Ranbir Kapoor's role in Animal is similar to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Declining the same, Vanga asserted that the only connection that viewers many find between the two is 'violence'. According to him, Ranbir's character is nothing like Kabir Singh.

“I don’t think Ranbir’s character is close to Kabir Singh. You won’t find any similarity in the characters but there’s definitely violence. What will be common between both the movies is that they’re character-driven stories,” said Vanga.

The Kabir Singh director also probed SS Rajamouli's preference for revenge-based stories. To which, the Baahubali director replied stating that 'revenge is the strongest emotion'. Hence, he prefers it above all to generate a massive impact on the viewers.

Speaking of RRR, on Tuesday, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and filmmaker SS Rajamouli reached West Bengal to promote their film. However, after returning home actor Ram Charan chose to spend some quality with his adorable pooch. The star also took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of his fun playtime. The South star shared an adorable clip on his Instagram stories that shows him having a gala time with his pet. From warm hugs to sweet kisses, Charan shared an infectious smile while embracing his pooch in the video.

Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a fictional tale tracing the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century. Apart from Alia, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. RRR is set to hit the big screens on Friday, March 25.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54 /@potatopiggy9