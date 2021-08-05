Is Ranveer Singh Set To Helm The Lead In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra'? Read On

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Baiju Bawra has been making headlines around speculations of either Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan helming the male lead. However, as per a new development, reports have stated that the director has gone back to his favourite man, none other than Ranveer Singh to play the lead role in the upcoming musical. Reports also reveal that an official announcement will be made soon and will mark the duo's venture after delivering back to back hits like Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Ranveer Singh to bag Bhansali's next?

The latest scoop that Bollywood Hungama has received from a close source states that only Ranveer was being seriously considered for the part, although due to immense information revolving around the casting being leaked out, Bhansali has chosen to announce the actor as the lead 'in the ambitious grand musical’s title role'. The announcement also added that the director's focus was on the casting of Heera Mandi.

While earlier reports suggesting Ranbir Kapoor's name for the project have been rejected, reports have stated that the only Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie Ranbir refused was the Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Guzaarish.

With the male lead's speculation creating buzz, a couple of A-list female Bollywood actors' names are being tossed around as the potential leads alongside Ranveer. These names include Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

For the unversed, Baiju Bawra is a 1952 Hindi musical romantic drama film directed by Vijay Bhatt ( Vikram Bhatt’s grandfather). The movie was a musical 'megahit' having a mighty run of 100 weeks in the theatres. The movie focuses on Baiju, who is the son of a musician, and who also grows up to be one. He comes to believe that the famed musician at the court of Akbar, Tansen, is behind his father's death. The movie then follows Baiju's attempt to avenge his father's death by challenging Tansen to a musical duel.

Padmaavat actor to collaborate with Bear Grylls

On the work front, Ranveer will now be seen collaborating with Man Vs Wild fame British adventurer, Bear Grylls. The duo will star in an action-packed show on Netflix.

The actor, who celebrated his 36th birthday last month, will soon star in the upcoming film '83 in which his wife and actor Deepika Padukone will make a cameo. In the movie, being helmed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh will play the role of the former skipper of the Indian Cricket team Kapil Dev. Apart from this, he will also star in Yash Raj Film's upcoming Jayeshbhai Jordaar as well as Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He will also be seen in an extended cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Recently, Ranveer Singh and director S. Shankar have joined forces for the Hindi-language remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan, the director announced.

