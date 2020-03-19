Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 Makers To Cut Down On The Film's Run Time?

Ranveer Singh's upcoming movie '83's release is just around the corner. With a few weeks left, the makers of the movie are reportedly in a predicament over the long run time of the film. Reports reveal that the makers feel that the length of the film is more and might affect the box office collections of the film. Here is all you need to know.

Ranveer Singh starrer '83's makers worried over long run time?

A recent media report reveals that the makers of '83 are worried over the movie's long run time. And reportedly, the makers are looking at ways to shorten the length of the film. '83, starring an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, among others, is based on the 1983 World cup victory of Indian Cricket team.

The movie that will also feature Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role is reported to be more than World Cup Matches. Rather, the movie reportedly ponders upon the preparation and personal perils of the cricketers. A report also reveals that the makers are very happy that the movie is an engaging watch. However, the makers are looking at ways to shorten the movie's run time.

Meanwhile, the leading man of '83 is busy preparing for the historical drama Takht. The movie, starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in the lead, is reported to be in the pre-production stage. Besides the upcomer, Ranveer Singh recently wrapped up the shooting of Dhivyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The forthcoming movie will mark the Bollywood debut of South Indian actor Shalini Pandey.

