Is 'Roohi' On Netflix? Here's All You Need To Know About The Film's Digital Release

The horror-comedy Roohi recently had a theatrical release in March. The film did relatively well at the box office, considering the threat of the pandemic is still very much existent. However, with most states going under weekend lockdowns and imposing night curfews, watching movies in theatres will become quite challenging if not impossible. The current situation has many fans who didn't get to watch the movie asking the question, "Is Roohi on Netflix?"

Is Roohi on Netflix?

Yes, the film Roohi is on Netflix for fans who want to watch the horror-comedy. According to Streaming Due, the distribution rights for Roohi were bought by both Netflix and Jio Studios. With the Roohi movie on Netflix, fans can simply watch it online from the safety of their homes. Although the film released theatrically on March 11, 2021, Roohi's release date was initially set for June 2020 but production was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was released digitally on Netflix on April 9, 2021.

Roohi cast, plot and more

Roohi, initially named Rooh Afza, is a horror-comedy tale about two small-town boys Bhaura, played by Rajkummar Rao, and Kattanni, played by Varun Sharma, who are reporters for a local news channel and work for the goon Guny Bhai. The duo's lives are turned upside down when they have to abduct a girl named Roohi in order to get her married. However, they find themselves stuck in a forest with her. Bhaura falls in love with Roohi at first sight but as they live together, he finds out that she's possessed by a malevolent spirit known as "Mudiyapairi". Alternatively, Kattanni, who has no interest in Roohi, starts getting attracted to the spirit instead.

The cast of Roohi includes Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Bhaura Pandey while Varun Sharma stars as Kattanni Qureshi. Janhvi Kapoor stars as the titular character Roohi and the "Mudiyapairi" Afza. The film also stars actors like Alexx O'Nell as Tim, Manav Vij as Gujiya Shakeel, Sarita Joshi as Budhiya, Sumit Gulati as Paras and Rajesh Jais as Roohi's father. Take a look at the trailer for the film below.

Image source - Still from Roohi's trailer