Team India opener Shubman Gill's recent appearance with actor Sara Ali Khan has sparked speculations about their relationship while piquing the curiosity of the people. After their viral picture from a lunch stormed the internet recently, it is now believed that the two are dating each other.

Amid such speculations, a hint by the cricketer's friend Khushpreet Singh Aulakh has left the gossip mills running while creating a strong buzz among the fan base of both stars. For the unversed, prior to these reports, Shubman Gill was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Is Shubman Gill dating Sara Ali Khan?

On Shubman Gill's birthday on September 8, as the cricketer was being showered with adorable wishes, one of them caught the attention of the fans. One of the cricketer's close friends penned a cheeky wish that had a 'Sara' reference in it. Shubman Gill's friend Khushpreet Singh Aulakh posted a bunch of photos with him and wrote, "Happiest birthday to My Main Man, The OG, Annoying and the google graduated baby But honestly My life would suck without you I hope God will bless you with more success, excuses, google knowledge and bhut SARA pyaar from everyone."

Fans are however confused whether the post was directed towards Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar! Well, we can't complain, the post has left even us confused. However, soon after the post received immense comments and reviews, Aulakh later edited the post and from 'SARA' it was changed to 'Sara.'

For the unversed, on August 30, a video shared on TikTok, showed a woman saying that she just 'saw Sara at Bastian', followed by a clip and a still of the actress sitting with Shubman. In the viral images, both of them could be seen placing their order. Meanwhile, after Sara broke up with Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan, her last outing with the cricketer has just left fans excited to know more about the two.

IMAGE: Instagra/SaraAliKhan/ShubmanGill