Is 'Singham 3' Under Development? Ajay Devgn Teases Sequel In Latest Video; Fans React

Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty collaboration is one of the most hailed actor-director combos in Bollywood at the moment. The duo has belted hits after hits, be it in the comedy genre through the Golmaal franchise or with the cop franchise Singham. The duo's association for the Singham series has panned out far and wide as the iconic character got reprised in the director's other cop universe movies such as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

The duo is often asked about updates on the next instalment. The answer has always been that it would be made, but that it would take its time. However, a recent social media video featuring Ajay Devgn has now raised excitement among fans about a possible third instalment and if it'd be starting soon.

Did Ajay Devgn tease Singham 3 through recent video?

Ajay took to Instagram where he was asked two-choice questions during his shoots. The first question was if he'd rather play a superhero or a supervillain, and in response, the actor chose the latter. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star was then asked if he'd prefer starring in a remake or doing a sequel, he chose the latter, by showing three fingers. The screen then froze and the theme music of Singham starts playing in the background.

For the remainder of the questionnaire, the actor then chose no sleep over over-sleep, getting away with every lie rather than detecting every lie, over and no comments on things he seemed uncomfortable about, selfies or dance.

However, it was the sequel question that got fans most excited as many are awaiting for Singham 3.

Some fans expressed their excitement for Singham 3 and posted fire and heart emojis. Others were curious to know if it the response was a hint towards Singham 3 going on floors soon. One even connected to the previous answer, and asked if he was talking about the 'supervillain in Singham 3.'

What's the update on Singham 3?

Rohit Shetty had shared in November that a basic idea for the film was ready, but work was not being started on a full-fledged way because of both the actor's and director's ongoing projects.