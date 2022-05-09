Is Sonakshi Sinha Engaged? Actor Flaunts Diamond Ring With Cryptic Note; Fans React

After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's big fat Bollywood wedding recently, fans are eyeing their favourite bachelor stars announcing news of their special day. Keeping aside all the dating rumours, actor Sonakshi Sinha recently piqued the curiosity of her fans by sharing pictures while flaunting a big diamond ring. Apart from the pictures, what caught the attention of the fans was the cryptic post that hinted at her engagement.

For the unversed, the actor was rumoured to be dating Zaheer Iqbal who made his Bollywood debut in the romantic drama Notebook in 2019. The two stars will also be seen paired in the upcoming film titled Double XL which focuses on fat-shaming.

On Monday, the actor treated fans with a series of pictures while sharing her happiness and flaunting a big diamond ring. In the pictures, she can be seen holding the arm of a man, however, his face was not revealed.

Is Sonakshi Sinha engaged?

In the cryptic post, the Dabangg actor wrote how her "biggest dream is finally coming true." The actor even wrote that she would soon share the good news with all. "BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and I cant wait to share it with YOUUUU 🫵Can't believe it was SO EZI!!!!", Sonakshi wrote.



Her post sparked engagement rumours with curious fans commenting below the pictures. One of the followers of the actor asked, " Are u getting married?". Another user guessed the other person in the picture and wrote, " It's @iamzahero, look at his some of the posts with dark t-shirts. The black watch is the same that he is wearing. Congrats to both of you ." A third user chimed in and wrote, " Shaadi hone wali h." Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "I AM GOING TO DIE IN SUSPENSE PLEASE PLEASE SHOW US HIS FACE ."

Last year, in December, Sonakshi also wished Zaheer on the latter's birthday by penning a special note for him. Along with uploading their two pictures, she wrote, "Happy birthday to who could possibly be the most annoying human being on this planet. Also, who could possibly be the most amazing human being on this planet? How is this possible??? How are you like this??? Thank you for being born. Ugh. Happy birthday. Bye. #bestbestfriend #whattaguy @iamzahero".

IMAGE: Instagram/AsliSona