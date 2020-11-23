Is 'The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari' Based On A True Story? All About The Book

The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari is a self-help book written by author Robin Sharma. The book is an inspirational story that offers a step-by-step guide to living with greater confidence, equilibrium, wealth, and satisfaction. The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari tells the story of Julian Mantle, a lawyer who was forced to face the existential dilemma of his out-of-balance life. Talking about the details of the book, fans wonder if The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari is based on a true story? Read on to know more details about the book:

Is The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari based on real story?

The book, The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, is not based on a true story but it’s a fable. The novel by Robin Sharma is a beautifully written fable. The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari is the story of a witty lawyer who ultimately loses his fights and is overcome with remorse and self-loathing. And he sets sail to salvation. A genuinely inspirational story and a lot of emotion at once.

The book, The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, is a fable about fulfilling one’s dreams and also achieving their destiny by author Robin Sharma. The book tells the extraordinary story of Julian Mantle, a lawyer who was forced to face the spiritual crisis of his out-of-balance life, and the subsequent wisdom that he would learn from a life-changing odyssey that would allow him to build a life of passion, intent and peace. The book garnered heaps of praise from book lovers.

About Robin Sharma

Robin Sharma, who is a writer and a motivational speaker, wrote this self-help book and is also recognised for the same. Sharma worked as a litigator until he was 25 years old when he published MegaLiving (1994), a book on stress management and spirituality. Sharma's novels, such as The Leader Who had No Title and more, have outperformed bestseller lists internationally. The author also enjoys a huge fan on his social media handles, making him a genuinely global phenomenon to help people do brilliant work, succeed in the midst of change, and realize their highest leadership potential within the organization.

