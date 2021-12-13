Is This Dinner Party By Rhea Kapoor Where Kareena Kapoor And Amrita Arora Got COVID?

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora recently confirmed being tested positive for COVID-19 on their respective social media handles. This news comes days after they were spotted attending an intimate dinner party at producer Rhea Kapoor's residence along with other notable Bollywood personalities. Pictures of this were shared by the paparazzi as well as the celebrities present at the party - including Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Is this the dinner party where Kareena, Amrita got COVID?

However, since both Kareena and Amrita confirmed being COVID positive, a spokesperson of the former also stated that,

"Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk. As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family.”

The party at Rhea Kapoor's residence was a dinner party attended by close friends - Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and more who were seen in the photos shared by Kareena. See the photos below.

The guests of this dinner party were seen arriving and clicked by celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Taking under consideration the statement made by the official spokesperson of Kareena Kapoor Khan, it said that the party was an 'intimate' one and a 'dinner gathering' with friends. It may be plausible to have found someone here who may have been symptomatic of COVID, as per the official statement saying one person seemed 'unwell and was coughing'. While nothing is officially confirmed about this, could this be the party where the actors contracted the novel Coronavirus?

Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram/@amuaroraofficial