Is 'Welcome Home' Based On A True Story? All About The Sony LIV Horror Film

Welcome Home is a horror film released on November 6, 2020, on the OTT platform Sony LIV. The film stars Anuja (Kashmira Irani) and Neha (Swarda Thigale) as high school teachers who have been assigned to collect population data for the census. On their way to collect data, they find a deserted house where a pregnant woman named Prerna (Tina Bhatia) has been held captive, due to her ongoing pregnancy. The two women unearth some shocking secrets going on in the house as the film deals with the overarching theme of patriarchy. The film is produced by veteran actor Paresh Rawal and his wife and actor Swaroop Rawal. Is Welcome Home based on a true story? Read on to know more about the Welcome Home story here.

Is Welcome Home based on a true story?

Welcome Home movie is based on a true story. The film is written by Ankita Narang and directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabal. The story inspired by true events is based in Nagpur, where an independent woman, who with all the good intentions, is stuck inside a dubious house in the middle of nowhere. The two census takers; Anuja and Neha who are stranded alongside a strange-looking home and are welcomed by the pregnant woman who behaves strangely. Eventually, the three women are being kept hostage by a middle-aged man, his mother and the servant of the house. The film follows their struggles to escape the house as the two women soon learn that the pregnant lady's grandfather has actually been assaulting her for a long time.

According to Bollywood Hungama, actor Tina Bhatia said that the film is based on a real-life incident in Maharashtra. While she didn't exactly reveal when the incident took place, she revealed that she plays the pregnant woman suffering from Stockholm Syndrome. She starred alongside her husband Boloram Das who was seen in Pepper Chicken, Karwaan, Blank, Gabbar is Back and others. The film received critical acclaim for the performances of the cast, most notably Kashmira, Swara and Boloram's, as well as the gritty and gruesome storyline. The IMDb rating of Welcome Home is 7.4 out of 10.