Is Will Smith Returning To 'Suicide Squad 3'? Director James Gunn Sets The Record Straight

Will Smith has played a number of memorable roles in his career, including his stint as Deadshot in the 2016 action film Suicide Squad directed by David Ayer. The Warner Bros' backed franchise also came up with a sequel last year, however, Smith's character didn't return to the franchise, much to fans' disappointment. The James Gunn directorial emerged as a blockbuster hit as audiences hailed Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and John Cena's performances.

While there is a major buzz around Suicide Squad 3, it is yet to receive a green light from the makers. Several fans are also curious to know whether Smith will be returning to the franchise this time around, with one such curious netizen posing a question to James Gunn on social media.

Is Will Smith returning to Suicide Squad 3?

A Twitter user reposted a tweet that mentioned makers want Will Smith in the franchise, with David Ayer helming the third installment instead of James Gunn. The user then Asked Gunn if this bit about Suicide Squad 3 is true or not. Responding to the Tweet, Gunn simply wrote, “It’s not.”

While there's no update on Suicide Squad 3, James Gunn has been reportedly working on Suicide Squad spinoff projects including John Cena's Peacemaker series, which was renewed for a second season. Will Smith also hasn't worked in any DC movies since 2016.

Will Smith has been in the limelight since early 2022 due to his Oscars feud with comedian Chris Rock. Will stormed the Oscars stage and slapped Chris after the latter poked fun at his wife Jada Pinkett's shaved head. Later on, Will publicly apologized to Chris and subsequently resigned from the Academy.

After things took an ugly turn for Will, he took to his social media handles to offer a public apology to Chris Rock. In the video, he mentioned, "It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk."

(IMAGE: AP)