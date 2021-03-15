Isabelle Kaif Follows Sister Katrina Kaif's Advice To 'Stay Focused And Work Hard'

Debutant Isabelle Kaif who will be featuring in an upcoming Bollywood movie Time to Dance said that her actor-sister Katrina Kaif has advised her to stay focused and work hard. Isabelle Kaif, who visited Katrina Kaif on the sets of her films Singh is Kingg, Partner and Ek Tha Tiger gave her insight into how the Hindi film industry works. The actor will be seen playing the role of a ballroom dancer, in the upcoming dance drama.

Isabelle Kaif follows her sister's advice for acting

Actor Isabelle Kaif, while speaking to PTI said that her sister Katrina Kaif has always been very supportive and it always helps when she meets new people. Her sister has always advised her to stay focus, keep working hard and not get herself distracted by anything or any person as one cannot please everyone. She also said that she had an idea about what she was getting into. She also said that she had the desire to enter the industry but she wanted to finish schooling and college and then get into acting.

There had also been chatter about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan launching Isabelle Kaif into movies but the actor said she landed the role in the upcoming dance drama after clearing the audition. She said, “I have auditioned for the film and got selected after the producers liked me,” adding Khan has always been supportive of anyone who is trying to make it in the industry. "I have been auditioning for films for some time (now) and this time everything fell in place. The more you do it, the better you get,” she said.

Isabelle Kaif's movies

Isabelle Kaif, before entering Bollywood said that she worked on a film set as a junior assistant director in the USA. After finishing her education in an acting school in America, she came to India to join films to work behind the camera and understand the process of movie-making. She said the long hours of the shoot, setting up for the shoot, and prepping for the film helped her understand what the set-life is like. Isabelle will be seen portraying the role of Isha, a ballroom dancer who teams up with Rishabh, a street dance for a dance competition. Her upcoming film will be directed by Stanley Menino D'Costa, who is a longtime assistant of filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Spuza. Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Lizelle D’Souza, wife of Remo D’Souza, the film released on March 12.