Isabelle Kaif Shares Pictures Of Herself From Taj Mahal Visit; Take A Look

Isabelle Kaif shares pictures of her Taj Mahal visit

Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle shared a set of pictures that are clicked using Silhouette photography. Looks like the actor was dressed in traditional clothes as she danced beside the Taj Mahal. Though it is a silhouette picture, one cannot stop adoring the eye-catchy background. In the caption, she wrote, “Wah, Taj” with few emojis. Fans and followers filled her comments section with lots of love.

Isabelle also shared a few snips on her Instagram Story. She shared pictures of the Taj Mahal that were clicked from a distance. She also shared a boomerang video of her dancing.

About Isabelle Kaif's upcoming film

On the work front, Isabelle Kaif will soon be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film titled Suswagatam Khushamadeed. Paired opposite Pulkit Samrat in the film, Isabelle will be seen playing the character of Noor. The movie is said to be about social harmony. The film is directed by Dhiraj Kumar and written by Manish Kishore. The rom-com is produced by Yellow Ant Productions.

The first look poster of the movie was shared by Isabelle on January 21, 2020. In the pictures, she was seen with Pulkit Samrat, who will be playing the character of Aman in the film. The duo was dressed in coordinated outfits. In her caption, she wrote, “Namaste - Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! So excited to share with you guys the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed.” Fans and celebrity friends couldn’t wait to see her on the screen and expressed their excitement in the comments section.

The actor often shares updates from the sets of the film. Earlier, she shared a picture in which she was in the costume of her character. She wore a red and golden salwar kurta. She opted for minimal makeup and wore a bunch of bangles in her hand. In her caption, she wrote, “Hi from Noor #onset”

