Isabelle Kaif Shares Unseen Pics As Bridesmaid From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was surely one of the most talked-about affairs of 2021 and left the whole Bollywood industry gushing over the newlyweds. Glimpses from their wedding ceremonies looked every bit dreamy, with fans ardently waiting to get more of the extremely private affair. Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif recently posted unseen glimpses with her sisters from the duo's Haldi ceremony, where the girl tribe can be seen rocking their desi attires.

Isabelle Kaif shares pictures from Vicky-Katrina's Haldi ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 29, the Dr. Cabbie actor shared two pictures of the bridesmaids from the Haldi ceremony as they immersed themselves in the Indian culture and flaunted their yellow traditional ensembles. As for the caption, she wrote, "memories". Take a look.

Only recently, Isabelle shared another still from the Haldi function, where she can be seen applying Haldi paste on Vicky Kaushal. She wrote in the caption, "full fun & joy... my cheeks still hurt from smiling so much".

Welcoming the Uri star into their family, Isabelle called Vicky her 'brother'. Sharing a picture of the duo from their pheras, Isabelle said that "we couldn’t be luckier" to have him joining their "crazy family." She wrote," "Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world forever and ever and ever."

Meanwhile, Vicky-Katrina maintained utmost secrecy about their relationship till the wedding day. They jetted off to Jaipur along with their close friends and family members on December 6, post which the pre-wedding festivities were held in full pomp and fervour. Breaking the news with the first pictures from their ceremony, both Katrina and Vicky wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

The duo has since shared pictures of them reaping the joys of married life. From Katrina cooking her first 'Halwa' after the wedding to the couple hugging it out as they celebrated Christmas with their family and friends, the newlyweds have left no stone unturned in dishing out beautiful pictures for their fans.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ISAKAIF)