Isabelle Kaif's 'cheeks Hurt From Smiling' At Katrina-Vicky's Haldi Ceremony, See Pic

Isabelle Kaif shared a candid picture from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Haldi ceremony. The much-loved duo tied the knot on December 9. See pictures.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Isabelle Kaif

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09, @isakaif


Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 and headed to their social media accounts to share glimpses of their Haldi ceremony. The duo could be seen glowing with happiness as they posted candid pictures from the festivities. 

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif posted an adorable picture of her applying haldi to Vicky Kaushal as she smiled from ear to ear on the couple's big day.

Isabelle Kaif shared a candid moment from Katrina-Vicky's Haldi ceremony

Isabelle Kaif donned a yellow outfit and smiled at Kaushal as she put Haldi on his face. The Bollywood actor could be seen with his eyes closed as the camera captured the perfect moment. She wrote in the caption of her picture, "full fun & joy 💛 my cheeks still hurt from smiling so much 💛😁💛"

A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

This is not the first time Isabelle has posted a picture from the duo's wedding. She earlier re-shared one of the pictures the happy couple posted on social media from their wedding and welcomed a 'brother' into the family. In the caption of her post, she mentioned how lucky the family was to have him and wished the duo love and happiness. Her caption read, "Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world forever and ever and ever❣️."

A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

The newly-married couple posted pictures from their Haldi ceremony on Saturday and could be seen in gorgeous attires designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Katrina wore an ivory lehenga, while the groom donned an embroidered Khadi Kurta and Salwar. Katrina and Vicky both shared pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony and wrote, "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi. 💛♾"

The couple also surprised fans and posted several pictures from their wedding day at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They shared several candid pictures of their traditional Hindu wedding and sought blessings from their fans and followers. Sharing the pictures they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. 🙏🏽❤️"

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09, @isakaif

Tags: Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal
