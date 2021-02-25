Isabelle Kaif's Debut Film's 'Time To Dance' Teaser Shows Her Dance Moves

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the musical romance, Time To Dance. The makers of the film have dropped the teaser of the film after releasing the first look poster earlier this week. The teaser gives a glimpse into the film conveys the theme of the upcoming romantic musical. Here is more information about the teaser of the film, read on to know.

Isabelle Kaif's debut movie 'Time To Dance' teaser out

The 30 seconds long teaser has a montage of scenes from the film introducing the characters and the gist of the plot. The clip opens with a shot of foreign land and the male lead actor in the film walking with a suitcase in a foreign land. The particular shot indicates that the character is moving to a new place.

The next shot introduces Isabelle’s character who is seemingly a dance professional. The teaser follows the lead actors taking to the stage and putting up a sizzling dance performance. While the two are seen donning beautiful costumes, they are also seen performing various dance forms like Latin and Ballroom.

The clip notes that the movie is the first Indian film to portray dance forms like Latin and Ballroom prominently on the screen. The background score in the teaser also conveys the tone of the film well enough. Take a look at the teaser of the upcoming film below.

Time To Dance teaser

Details about the film

Time To Dance is a romantic dance musical helmed by Stanley D’Costa. He is a well-known choreographer and the film marks his debut as a director. The movie is produced by Lizelle, who is the wife of the renowned choreographer, Remo D’Souza. While the film marks the debut of Isabelle Kaif, it also stars actors like Rajpal Yadav, Gabriel Constantin and Sammy Jonas Heaney.

Release date

The first look poster of the film, which released earlier this week revealed that the film is set to release on March 12th, 2021. In the first look poster, Isabelle is seen in a chic red salsa dress and the poster reads, “When love is put to test, it’s Time To Dance”. Check out the first look poster of the characters from the film.

Isabelle Kaif's Instagram reveals the poster of the film:



