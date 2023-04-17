Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal Step Out For Dinner Date In Mumbai | WATCH

Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal were spotted together on a dinner outing in the city on Sunday, April 16. For the unversed, Isha Ambani is the daughter of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Isha and Anand seldom make a public appearance and so their dinner date caught the attention of the Internet.

Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal were joined by friends as they dined at a restaurant in Mumbai. The couple was spotted exiting the posh restaurant, La Loca Maria. However, what caught the eyes of netizens was the simplicity of the couple as they stepped out in casual outfits.

For their dinner outing, both Isha and Anand opted for casual loungewear outfits. Isha Ambani wore a floral green night suit set. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail and completed her look with casual black footwear. Meanwhile, Anand was seen in a blue t-shirt and black pants.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s romantic moments

Previously, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening gala, an inside video of Isha Ambani with her husband went viral. In the video from the NMACC opening, the couple was seen sharing a mushy moment. Anand Piramal was seen planting a kiss on his wife Isha Ambani’s hand while the latter turns red and blushes.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal marriage

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot in December 2018. They got married at Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai, Antilla. The wedding was a lavish affair and was attended by the biggest names across the globe including Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and almost all other members of the film industry. Isha and Anand welcomed their twin children Krishna and Aadiya in November 2022.

Isha Ambani hosts NMACC Gala

One of the biggest events in the country took place when the Ambani family hosted the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening gala. The 2-day event was a star-studded event and saw the biggest celebrities from all walks of life. In attendance at the gala were Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra and several others.