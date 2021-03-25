Isha Koppikar Narang Celebrates Parents' Wedding Anniversary With Family

Actor Isha Koppikar Narang is often seen sharing pictures and videos with her family on her social media. She recently celebrated her parents' wedding anniversary. She shared a video wishing them on the anniversary and also uploaded a few snaps from the party. Take a look at Isha Koppikar's parents' wedding anniversary pictures.

Isha Koppikar Narang celebrates her parents' wedding anniversary

The Qayamat: City Under Threat actor shared a few pictures from the party of her parents' wedding anniversary. In the pictures, Isha Koppikar Narang's family is seen posing together at a restaurant. Isha wore a black, pink skirt and a grey cardigan. Isha Koppikar Narang gifted her parents a flower bouquet with a balloon that read 'Happy wedding anniversary'. She wrote that her parents have inspired her and she is lucky to know them and have them as her parents. Take a look at the photos from Isha Koppikar's parents' wedding anniversary party.

She also shared a video put together by her with photos with her parents. She recorded a voiceover talking about her parents. She said that it seemed like she was born under a lucky star. She added that they have overcome several difficulties in their lives together and their love and respect for each other has become stronger. She also said that the two are a living example of how a couple can be committed to their love and nurture a family's growth year after year. She also shared a few pictures from her wedding with Timmy Narang. Take a look at the video here.

Reactions to Isha's parents' anniversary pictures

As soon as Isha shared the video and the pictures from her parents' wedding anniversary party, fans wrote all things nice in the comments section. They wished her parents on their wedding anniversary. They also wrote that her parents give major couple goals. A follower also informed Isha that her son was born at her father's clinic. Fans flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments on her post here.

Image source: Isha Koppikar Narang's Instagram

Promo Image source: Isha Koppikar Narang's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.