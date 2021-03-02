Isha Koppikar Opens Up On 'Lovely Da Dhaba', Calls It A 'beautiful Story'

While Isha Koppikar has been making lesser appearances on screen for the past few years, her fans will get to see her playing the lead role in the upcoming series, Lovely Da Dhaba. The actor actively posts on her social media and she has given a brief insight about this series and what it is about. She has also posted a picture of her look in the show, while informing where will the interested viewers be able to watch it. Her post was immediately met with excited reactions from her fans.

Isha Koppikar opens up on Lovely Da Dhaba

Isha Koppikar will be seen in a rather different look in the series. With the plot showing the background of interiors of Punjab and its culture, the actor was seen in a traditional Punjabi outfit, as she shared her look from the show in her latest Instagram pose. Seated on the tractor, she posed for the camera with a smile. She has also given a short but clear description of what her show is really about. She described Lovely Da Dhaba as “beautiful story about widow of a decorated army martyr” in the caption of the post.

She also revealed that her character will be seen running a ‘dhaba’ (which refers to the local food restaurants in the northern part of India) on the “outskirts of a national highway in Punjab with a spirit of Seva”. Isha also made sure to make her fans aware that the show can be found Gemplex and Amazon Prime Video in USA. Her fans soon responded her post with their excited reactions, expressing how good her look and the plot of the show is looking. They even praised the title name of this series.

Isha Koppikar has made a strong name for herself in Bollywood movies, having worked in several popular films such as Don, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum and many others. She has also worked in the TV show Peshwa Bajirao. The actor is all set to star in the upcoming film Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau.

