Isha Koppikar Shares Glimpse Of Her Summer Outfit Posing By The Pool; See Pictures

Isha Koppikar recently took to Instagram to share a set of pictures in a summer outfit. In the pictures, she was seen posing by the side of a swimming pool. In her caption, she wrote about how she thought of increasing the temperature as compared to the weather. The actress doesn’t miss any chance to leave her fans impressed and Isha Koppikar's photos went viral in no time.

A look at Isha Koppikar's summer outfit

Taking to Instagram, Isha shared a set of pictures in which she donned a black and white bikini set. The actor paired her look with a yellow coat and wore golden boots and sunglasses as an addition. She added silver loops and her hair tied into a half-bun. In her caption, Isha wrote, “I heard the temperature is going to be rising in the coming week, thought of rising it a little more #ishakoppikar #summervibes #photoshoot #bollywood #swimsuit #summer #summeroutfit #shootdiaries #fitness #fashion #ootd #mood”. Take a look at Isha Koppikar's Instagram post below and some of the comments left by her fans and followers.

A peek into Isha Koppikar's Holi celebration

Earlier, Isha shared a glimpse of her Holi celebration. She shared a video in which she was seen celebrating the festival with her family and close friends. In the caption, she wrote, "Celebrating Holi at home with my little colourful monsters. Wishing you and your family a happy and a safe holi. #feelitreelit #holi #holihai #festivalofcolors #rangbarse #family #reels #happyholi #happyholi2021 #colours #celebration”.

About Isha Koppikar's career and upcoming film

Isha Koppikar has appeared in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi films. She has appeared in films such as Qayamat: City Under Threat, Don, Inteqam: The Perfect Game, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, FU: Friendship Unlimited, and many more. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Ayalaan.

Ayalaan is an upcoming Tamil-language science fiction film directed by R. Ravikumar and produced under the banners of 24 AM Studios and KJR Studios. The movie stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Isha Koppikar in lead roles. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. Ayalaan is slated to release in late 2021.

