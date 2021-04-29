Isha Koppikar Shares Personal Anecdote That Teaches Lesson On Power Of Our Mind

Isha Koppikar took to Instagram on April 29, 2021, to share a message of positivity and motivation. Through her video, she shared a personal anecdote of how she has managed to keep her spirits up and how she manages to stay happy. She captioned her video by saying, “Sharing an anecdote from my life. Your mind is a powerful tool, what you feed it, is what will reflect in your life. Think happy, positive thoughts for a happy positive life. It’s called PLACEBO EFFECT”.

Isha Koppikar's message amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Isha Koppikar started her video by saying that she was sharing something that had actually happened in her life. She said, ‘Many years ago, my granny suffered a hip fracture and my father is a doctor. Because of the fracture when she was recuperating, she had a lot of troubles. She lost her self-confidence and thought she would never walk again. Thinking this she lost her sleep. She told my father she couldn’t sleep at night and asked for medicine. After taking those medicines she could sleep really well. This went on for quite some time. I asked my father how he had given my grandmother the sleeping pill when he never allowed us to take sleeping medicines as they were dangerous. Her father revealed to her that he was actually giving her some multivitamins. He was giving her the medicine making her believe that he was giving her the best sleeping pill in the world. I asked how it was possible”.

Isha Koppikar's Instagram video then saw her continuing by saying what she wanted to achieve by sharing the story. She said she wanted people to know that our mind is a very powerful tool.