Isha Koppikar Shares Personal Anecdote That Teaches Lesson On Power Of Our Mind

In image: Isha Koppikar. Source: Isha Koppikar Instagram
Isha Koppikar took to Instagram on April 29, 2021, to share a message of positivity and motivation. Through her video, she shared a personal anecdote of how she has managed to keep her spirits up and how she manages to stay happy. She captioned her video by saying, “Sharing an anecdote from my life. Your mind is a powerful tool, what you feed it, is what will reflect in your life. Think happy, positive thoughts for a happy positive life. It’s called PLACEBO EFFECT”.
Isha Koppikar started her video by saying that she was sharing something that had actually happened in her life. She said, ‘Many years ago, my granny suffered a hip fracture and my father is a doctor. Because of the fracture when she was recuperating, she had a lot of troubles. She lost her self-confidence and thought she would never walk again. Thinking this she lost her sleep. She told my father she couldn’t sleep at night and asked for medicine. After taking those medicines she could sleep really well. This went on for quite some time. I asked my father how he had given my grandmother the sleeping pill when he never allowed us to take sleeping medicines as they were dangerous. Her father revealed to her that he was actually giving her some multivitamins. He was giving her the medicine making her believe that he was giving her the best sleeping pill in the world. I asked how it was possible”.
Isha Koppikar's Instagram video then saw her continuing by saying what she wanted to achieve by sharing the story. She said she wanted people to know that our mind is a very powerful tool.
What we believe in our minds will actually materialise. She said that it was why our elders always told us that we should not indulge in bad thoughts and actions. The power of the mind and that of suggestion is strong and that is what had cured her grandmother. Faith works miracles. What is happening in the world is terrible but apart from taking care we actually cannot do much. We should do our part and keep fear away as fear was the most dangerous thing. Think positive, be happy, stop thinking about all the negative things happening in the world. We can only change our thoughts and we should do that. We need to embrace the power of positive thinking. Believe we will pull through this and go unscathed.
