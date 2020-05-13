Isha Koppikar Teaches Daughter Rianna The Right Way To Punch Corona; Watch

Isha Kopikkar's social media is a paradise for many who love her enlightening outings with her daughter Rianna. The mother-daughter duo shell out major goals and their photos and videos often take the internet by storm. Recently, Isha Kopikkar shared a video on Instagram, in which she and her daughter were seen performing Taekwondo. Moreover, in the caption, she said, "Teaching Rianna the right way to punch Corona." Check it out.

Isha teaches daughter the right way to punch Corona

On May 13, Isha Koppikar Narang took to her social media to share an adorable video with her daughter, Rianna. In it, the duo is seen performing Taekwondo, a Korean martial art form. Isha directs her daughter to perform the 'lock and punch form' in the right manner. She also asks her to not laugh and concentrate while performing the exercise. However, Isha Koppikar's caption was something that stole the show. It read, "Teaching Rianna the right way to punch Corona! The technique used here is block and punch. Taekwondo is amazing for mental and physical health." Take a look at the video here:

On May 12, the En Swasa Kaatre actor shared a slew of stills from the sets of her show, Fixerr and expressed that she misses being on the sets. While the first photo shows her having a conversation with her friend on the sets, the next still is her image on the screen of the camera on sets.

Earlier, the Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi actor took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of herself from her modelling days when she was just 16 years of age. The monochrome picture has Isha Koppikar looking ethereal while wearing an intense expression. Isha Koppikar can also be seen wearing minimal eye makeup with a dainty ring on her finger. Take a look at Isha Koppikar's lovely picture from her modelling days.

Isha Koppikar has worked in several South movies and her acting impressed fans in huge numbers. Some of the movies like- Chandralekha, co-starring alongside Nagarjuna, Kathal Kavithai alongside Prashanth, Prematho Raa starring Venkatesh amongst others see her delivering impeccable roles. Isha's Bollywood films like 36 China Town, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Salaam-e-Ishq, Don: The Chase Begins Again also remain fresh in the hearts of fans.

