Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor rang his 41st birthday on Feb 25, 2022. The Jab We Met actor garnered wishes from his wife Mira Kapoor, and many celebrities, including Shahid's Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani, his Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur among many others. Joining the bandwagon is Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar share a very special bond and their Instagram posts are proof of that. The duo never shy away from expressing their love for each other and keep featuring on each other’s social media space. Recently, as the Kabir Singh actor turned a year older on Friday, his brother Ishaan took to his Instagram handle and penned a sweet birthday wish for Shahid.

Ishaan Khattar wishes Shahid Kapoor on his Birthday

On Saturday, the Dhadak actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with his brother Shahid. In the picture, Shahid donned a white tee with a denim jacket and a pair of matching denim pants. He also wore sunglasses. The Jersey actor completed his look with a pair of brown footwear.

Ishaan Khattar, on the other hand, was seen wearing an oversized green shirt along with denim pants. He too wore a pair of sunglasses and completed his overall look with a pair of black footwear. The brothers were all smiles as they posed for the picture in the beautiful scenic location. Sharing the post, the Khaali Peeli actor captioned the post as "Bade miyan chotte miyan >>>>>>>Love you @shahidkapoor ♾ keep conquering"

Here take a look at his post-

Mira Rajput extends b'day wishes to Shahid Kapoor

Earlier, Mira Rajput also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures to wish her husband a 'Happy Birthday. Calling Shahid the best husband and best dad, Rajput wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday life May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, the best husband, best sage… I love you #mineforever #birthdaybumps." The first pic saw Shahid in the backdrop of the river, while the second picture is from the actor's beach vacay and the third one featured Shahid and Mira lying together, therefore enjoying some quality time.

Here take a look at her post-

