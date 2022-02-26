Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday Join Shahid Kapoor's Birthday Celebrations In Mumbai

Ananya Panday recently made headlines for the release of her film Gehraiyaan. Not just her professional life, the actor is also in the news for her personal life. The Student of the Year star is rumoured to be in a relationship with Ishaan Khatter and the gossip mills have been abuzz with talk over it.

Amid the spotlight on their equation, Ananya joined Ishaan in the celebrations for his half-brother Shahid Kapoor's birthday celebrations. She also bonded with Ishaan's sister-in-law Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Ananya Panday joins Ishaan Khatter in Shahid Kapoor's birthday celebrations

Shahid Kapoor turned 41 on Thursday and the day was filled with special posts by Mira and his celebrity friends. Later in the day, the Haider star hosted a party where many stars were present including Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Ishaan too was spotted at the venue with Ananya.

Some of the inside moments of the day made it to social media.

Mira took to Instagram to drop a selfie with Ananya. The duo seemed to be bonding big time if the latter's 'my gal' response was anything to go by.

The 23-year-old also dropped a photo with the birthday boy, addressing him as 'Sash' and using the word 'bestestestest' for him while conveying her wishes.

This was not the first time that Ananya had bonded with Ishaan's family. Previously, in July last year, she had even sent a dessert to Mira after another similar outing.

Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter relationship

Rumour mills have been abuzz with Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter's relationship rumours after they starred together in the movie Khaali Peeli. Since then, they have been one of the talked-about actor couples of Bollywood. The duo regularly steps out together, even vacationing together, and the paparazzi manage to click them, in the same way as they were spotted together for the birthday celebrations of Shahid.

Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter on professional front

Ananya played the role of a girl dealing with her fiance's affair with her cousin in the recent release Gehraiyaan. She will next star in the multi-starrer boxing film Liger.

Ishaan will next be seen in the film Phone Booth alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif and is also working on Pippa, a war drama set in 1971.

Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday