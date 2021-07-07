Ishaan Khatter & Janhvi Kapoor Reminisce Dilip Kumar's Iconic Roles As Latter Passes Away

As tributes from numerous Bollywood celebrities pour in for legendary actor Dilip Kumar, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor also spoke their heart out on how much they have admired him and his art. While Ishaan shared a heartwarming note in Hindi and thanked him for being the ‘light’, Janhvi Kapoor shared words of praises for the iconic Bollywood superstar.

Ishaan Khatter’s tribute to Dilip Kumar

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan shared Dilip Kumar’s picture and added a heartfelt note next to it. In the caption, he mentioned how he wished to make Dilip Kumar smile one day and added how unknowingly he made him taught him so much. “Meri sabse badi tamanna thi ki main kisi din aapke chehre pe shayad chhoti si muskurahat laa sakoon. Aapne mujhe naa jaante hue bhi itni taaleem di.” he stated. Further, he wished for him to rest in eternal peace and stated how ‘there will never be another’.

Many fans took to his post and dropped in hearts emojis to send love and prayers for the late iconic actor, while some of them poured in sad-face emojis. Have a look at some of the fans reactions.

Janhvi Kapoor posted a series of photos of Dilip Kumar from some of his iconic movies and talked about the same in the caption. Speaking about his iconic role in Mughal-E-Azam, she stated, “I have never seen an actor embody silent dignity the way that you did in Mughal-e-Azam, or look at their lover with as much honesty and devotion as you looked at Anarkali.” She also recalled his performance from the movie, Andaz and Ram and added, “Never have I seen madness in an actors eyes the way that I saw in yours in Andaz, one that was founded in pain. Or do comedy like you did in Ram aur Shyam with a stillness and an ease that was never typically associated with humour.”

Thanking him for his iconic work, she stated, “Thank you for everything you have imparted to us through your iconic work, your wisdom and your words. You are enormously responsible for encouraging Indian cinema to recognise and value a new kind of artist. One who knows and represents the people with sensitivity and awareness. For encouraging a progress towards realism and truth and showing us that even that can be larger than life, showing us that honesty is what people fall in love with.

