Ishaan Khatter And Mira Kapoor Indulge In "punny" Banter On Former's Earth Day 2021 Post

Indian actor Ishaan Khatter recently shared a few photos of himself on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen 'rock climbing'. In the photos, the actor can be seen wearing black cargo pants while opting to go shirtless for the top half, however, the actor can be seen wearing a black mask in all photos, keeping in alignment with COVID-19 safety norms. The photo received a number of responses, most importantly from Khatter's sister-in-law, Mira Kapoor.

Ishaan Khatter shared the photos in celebration of Earth Day 2021, with a 'punny' caption. In the caption, Ishaan wrote, "Love the rock and the rock loves you back," and then making a pun about Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson he added, "Not talking about @therock tho". Ishaan concluded his caption feeling grateful along with a couple of hashtags saying, "Gratitude #earthday2021 #earthdayeveryday". Take a look at Ishaan Khatter's photos below.

Fans and friends react to Ishaan Khatter's photos

Ishaan Khatter's latest photos prompted a number of responses from fans and friends alike. Ishaan's sister-in-law, Mira Kapoor joined in on the 'punny' caption, commenting "You rock" to which Ishaan gave an even funnier response making a "hill" pun. Ishaan's Phone Bhooth co-star, Siddhant Chaturvedi and other actors like Anuj Singh Duhan and Yuvraj Thakur also responded to the post. Many of Ishaan's fans commented on the post talking about how amazing the actor looked in the photos while others left comments talking about how Ishaan's body was impeccable. Some fans simply left heart and fire emojis for Khatter, expressing their love for the actor.

Ishaan Khatter's latest

Ishaan Khatter is all set to appear next in the upcoming horror comedy film, Phone Bhoot. The film will also star actors, Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi who will both play Ghostbuster-like characters along with Khatter. Not much is known about the release date of the film except that is scheduled for sometime in 2021. Apart from the horror comedy, Ishaan Khatter has also signed on to star in the historical war film, Pippa. According to the TribuneIndia, the film is reportedly based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta’s book, The Burning Chaffees, and is set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 that led to the formation of Bangladesh.

Image source - Ishaan Khatter Instagram, Mira Kapoor Instagram

