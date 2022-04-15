Ishaan Khatter And Mrunal Thakur Arrive In Style At Their Film 'Pippa's Wrap-up Party; See

Pippa, an RSVP and Roy Kapur Films production, has completed its filming dates in Nasik, Pune, Mumbai, and a few West Bengal areas. The Pippa crew has a wrap-up celebration with producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, director Raja Menon, and actors Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur, after completing the huge effort of completing the shoot. The party kick-started with a cake-cutting ceremony followed by a photo session.

Pippa is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's novel The Burning Chaffees. The first-of-its-kind military drama, directed by Raja Krishna Menon, brings to life the Indo-Pak war of 1971, which resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh. Actor Ishaan Khatter will play the young Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who played a key part in India's victory in the war. Priyanshu Painyuli will play his older brother, while Mrunal Takhur will play his sister.

Roy Kapoor Films took to their official Instagram handle to announce the wrap up of the movie along with a gala party. They posted a few snaps from the wrap-up party with the cast and crew and wrote, “It was a night to remember We wrap #Pippa with love, unforgettable memories and warmth. Marching forward, see you in cinemas on 9th Dec 2022.” In the pictures, the star cast of the Pippa looked bright and shining. Ishaan and Mrunal were seen twinning in black as Ishaan chose a floral tee and paired it with black pants while Mrunal was spotted in a black pants suit with white polka dots.

Pippa stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan and is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films. It is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and features music by A R Rahman. On December 9th, 2022, the war drama will be released in theatres.

On the personal and professional front

Recently Ishaan Khatter made news after speculations that he had broken up with Ananya Panday after three years of relations. Though they never made their relationship official, the two were frequently seen walking hand in hand or travelling on trips together. Phone Bhoot, starring Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Katrina Kaif, is also in the pipeline. He will also appear in the biopic of Dhyan Chand, for which he will receive extensive training. Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of Jersey, in which he co-stars in with Shahid Kapoor.