Ishaan Khatter Calls Ananya Panday His ‘favourite Person’ To Do Yoga With

Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram on June 28 to interact with his fans through an Ask Me session. Fans in a huge number asked several different questions to the actor related to his personal and professional life. One of the fans questioned him about his favourite yoga partner. The actor had a quirky way to answer the same and he also mentioned that it 'includes paid promotion'.

Ishaan Khatter posted a childhood picture of Ananya Panday and wrote, "This lil elf". He also tagged Ananya Panday and added paid promotion by her. In the picture, baby Ananya was spotted donning a white coordinate set with polka dots all over. She is also seen wearing a cap of the same print. Her hair was tied and she carried a red bag as she posed for the camera. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday who starred together in the film Khaali Peeli are rumoured to be dating each other. Check out Ishaan Khatter's Instagram story below.

A sneak peek into Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

In the recent past, Ishaan shared a photo of himself posing on a beach. In the monochrome image, the actor wore a shirt paired with khaki pants. He completed his look by wearing a Yin and Yang pendant in his neck. The actor said that there's something romantic about the rains in Mumbai. Earlier, Ishaan also posted a quirky mirror selfie where he was seen posing shirtless donning a cap. The actor wrote, "For the background".

Ishaan Khatter's movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan Khatter was last seen alongside Ananya Panday in director Maqbool Khan's drama film, Khaali Peeli. The film opened to negative responses from netizens and film critics alike and couldn't manage to impress either. Ishaan will be next featured alongside Katrina Kaif and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in the upcoming horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot. Helmed by filmmaker Gurmmeet Singh, it is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their production banner, Excel Entertainment. As of now, details about Phone Bhoot's release date, plot, and supporting cast have not been disclosed by the makers.

