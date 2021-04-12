Ishaan Khatter Calls Himself 'connoisseur' For This Reason; Watch Video

Ishaan Khatter recently dropped in a video clip on social media in which he showcased his spectacular skills of making the perfect coffee for himself. In the video, he shared glimpses of the process through which he made his coffee and depicted how he has been spending his quarantine days.

A look at Ishaan Khatter’s coffee time

Ishaan Khatter shared glimpses of his quarantine days where he can be seen treating himself with a glass of cold coffee. In the video, he first showed a tetra pack of almond milk that he poured into a container and then added a spoonful of maple syrup in it. He then blended it with a hand blender and then switched on the filter machine. The actor then took some coffee beans, and after grinding them well, he added the coffee powder into the filter while waiting for the machine to pour in the coffee. He then prepared a glass for the coffee and added ice cubes to it. After pouring the filtered coffee into the glass full of ice cubes, the actor added the frothy almond milk prepared earlier. In the end, he added a straw into the glass with a cat standing outside his kitchen asking for that coffee.

In the caption, he asked all his fans whether it was safe to call himself a connoisseur. He then added how this was from his quarantine diaries. Many of the fans took to Ishaan Khatter’s latest video on Instagram and stated how they were craving to have some coffee after they watched his video, while many of them stated that it looked so yummy.

Some of the fans also added that he made it so well, while others dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments to depict how they were amazed to watch Ishaan Khatter’s video making coffee for himself. Some of the fans even dropped in comments requesting the actor to visit their place and make some coffee for them too. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions and see how the fans showered love on Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram.

