Ishaan Khatter Channels His Inner Spider Man As He Climbs Up A Wall; Watch

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is often seen sharing hilarious pictures and videos with quirky captions. The actor recently tried to climb the wall of his house. He channelled his inner Spider man while climbing the wall. Take a look at Ishaan Khatter use all his strength to climb the walls of his house.

Ishaan Khatter channelled his inner Spider man

Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram handle to share a few pictures and videos of himself channelling his inner spiderman. In the first photo, he tried to climb a few bricks above the ground. He combined the photo with the song Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja from Caravan. In the second photo, he managed to go a few more bricks above ground near one of the back doors.

His pet dog was seen posing with him in the photo. Ishaan combined the picture with the song Who Let the Dogs Out by Baha Men. He finally shared a video of himself climbing up the door to one of the balconies of the house. He took immense strength and a single pushup to reach the top of the door. The camera person laughed in the video and asked Ishaan if he was 'mad' to climb up ahead. Take a look at Ishaan Khatter's pictures & videos climbing up the walls of his house.

A sneak peek into Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

Ishaan shared a photo of himself posing on a beach. The actor wore a light shaded cotton shirt with khaki pants. He completed his look by wearing a Yin and Yang pendant on his neck. He mentioned that there's something romantic about the rains in Mumbai.

Ishaan Khatter on the work front

The actor made his film debut with Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! playing the role of Ishaan as a child actor. He also assisted a few directors for films like Udta Punjab and Half Widow. He made his debut as a lead actor with Beyond the Clouds playing the role of Amir. The actor rose to fame after his film with Janhvi Kapoor, Dhadak. Ishaan Khatter's movies also include Khaali Peeli featuring him in a lead role alongside Ananya Panday. He was seen in a BBC series titled Suitable Boy playing the role of Maan Kapoor. The actor will next be seen in Phone Bhoot.

IMAGE: ISHAAN KHATTER'S INSTAGRAM

