Ishaan Khatter Completes Filming For 1971 War Film 'Pippa'; Says 'filled With Gratitude'

Actor Ishaan Khatter has already proved his mettle in acting by gracing the role of Madhukar Bagla in his first film Dhadak, also featuring Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady. Ishaan is currently shooting for his forthcoming highly-anticipated war film, Pippa, alongside Mrunal Thakur. On Monday, April 11, the actor took to his social media handle and announced the wrap up of the film.

Ishaan Khatter completes filming for war drama Pippa

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ishaan dropped a series of pictures that features him in a fierce avatar of a soldier. The expressions on his face looked quite intense, while the second picture sees the actor dancing with some men as he is all decked up in a suit. The last pic sees Ishaan enjoying a cake cutting ceremony with the crew of Pippa.

Khatter even penned a heartfelt note on the completion of his upcoming film. The Dhadak fame wrote in the caption, "Filled with gratitude for the experience of this film. It’s been a dream to work with a team as excellent as this one. Humbled and brimming with love. This is your Captain Balram Singh Mehta signing off from #Pippa. See you in the cinemas soon".

Mrunal Thakur wraps up shooting for Pippa

Earlier, Ishaan Khatter's Pippa co-star Mrunal Thakur took to her Twitter handle and announced the wrap-up of the upcoming drama film. She wrote, "A beautiful journey comes to an end and what I'm taking back with me is a bag full of memories. This one will be special." Later, the 29-year-old also took to her verified Instagram handle and shared her feelings about wrapping up her forthcoming film.

The Super 30 star dropped two pictures from the sets and penned a long note. She wrote, "Playing Radha in #Pippa has been an experience that can’t be described in a few adjectives. I’ve only learnt & grown as an actor. While my part in this beautiful piece of art has been done, this spectacular project still continues & when it’s ready we can’t wait for you to witness it."

More about Pippa

Helmed by Airlift fame Raja Krishna Menon, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. Set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan 1971 war, the forthcoming film stars Ishaan Khatter as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front. Mrunal and Priyanshu will be seen as Khatter’s on-screen siblings with Soni Razdan portraying the role of Mehta’s mother. The film will release in cinemas on 9 December 2022.