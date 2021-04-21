Ishaan Khatter Completes Three Years In Bollywood, Thanks Fans For 'outpouring Of Love'

Ishaan Khatter debuted in Bollywood in 2018 with Majid Majidi's film Beyond the Clouds. He completed three years in Bollywood on April 20, 2021. On the occasion of his three year anniversary in the Hindi film industry, fans of the actor celebrated his works and shared posters from his films. A special hashtag '#3YearsOfIshaanKhatter' was also seen on social media.

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram stories were filled with posts from his fans celebrating his three years as an actor in the Indian film industry. Fans made video and image collages of Ishaan's role in the movies so far. The fans also found clips of the actor in a role in his brother and actor Shahid Kapoor's film Vaah! Life ho toh Aisi!

The actor took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the fans and shared a small message for them. In the message, the Dhadak actor thanked his fans for the "outpouring of love" which has been "overwhelming" for the actor. He took the chance to also slip in a message for the fans to support each other and to stay safe in these pandemic times. The actor has been regularly sharing updates and information regarding the pandemic via his Instagram stories.

A look at Ishaan Khatter's movies

Before making his debut in 2018, Ishaan worked as an assistant director for Udta Punjab and Half Widow. His first commercial success was the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Janhavi Kapoor which is the remake of the Marathi film Sairat. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience and critics, but it was a commercial success at the box office. His next film Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday was after a gap of almost two years, in 2020.

Ishaan also received positive reviews and critical acclaim for his role as Maan Kapoor in Mira Nair's BBC mini-series A Suitable Boy, which is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel of the same name. He is slated to appear next in Phone Bhoot alongside Gully Boy fame Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. Ishaan is also currently preparing for his role as an army tank commander for the film Pippa which is based on the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

